Home / World News / Covid-19: Southeast China cases soar amid outbreak led by Delta variant
world news

Covid-19: Southeast China cases soar amid outbreak led by Delta variant

The country's National Health Commission reported 59 new domestically transmitted cases on Tuesday, up from 22 the day before. All of the cases were in Fujian province.
By Deutsche Welle
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 04:02 PM IST
In picture - A testing site inside a culture and art centre in Xiamen, Fujian province, China.(Reuters)

China is racing to control new local Covid-19 infections which have more than doubled in its southeastern province of Fujian.

The country's National Health Commission reported 59 new domestically transmitted cases on Tuesday, up from 22 the day before. All of the cases were in Fujian province.

A total of 102 community infections have been reported in the province in just the last four days.

The first case was reported in Putian, a city of 3.2 million, on September 10. The virus has since spread south to Xiamen.

Both cities have locked down high-risk areas and began city-wide testing on Tuesday.

The latest outbreak, spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant, comes ahead of the week-long National Day holiday starting October 1.

Topics
china covid-19 coronavirus
