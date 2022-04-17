Covid-19 surge in Shanghai stalls construction of China's 3rd aircraft carrier

The massive covid-19 surge in China's industrial hub Shanghai has affected the launch of its third aircraft carrier, which is scheduled to be unveiled in April next year, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.Shanghai, now the epicentre of the contagious virus, has been under strict lockdown for the past 14 days with frustrated residents taking to social media to vent their anger against food shortage, lost income and poor living conditions at quarantine centres. The ongoing lockdown may affect the launch of China's third aircraft carrier, . The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) was widely expected to launch the aircraft carrier around its 73rd anniversary on April 23.“But the plan faces delay as the rampant pandemic in Shanghai has delayed the transport of some key components,” a Chinese official told the newspaper.

The construction of this Type 003 aircraft carrier has been underway at the Jiangnan Shipyard on Changxing Island since the past four years, with the recent Google Earth images showing the near completion of 320-metre long platform.

According to the satellite images, covers have been put over the vessel's three catapults indicating they are ready. However, the two elevators used to lift aircraft from the ship's hangars have not been fully fitted.

Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier was commissioned in 2012. The refit of the Soviet-era ship is the only Chinese aircraft carrier with initial operational capability or the basic level of combat readiness. China launched its first indigenously built aircraft carrier Shandong in 2019. However, no official reason has been given for why Shandong has not reached the combat-readiness stage, the Post report said.

Both are conventionally powered carriers - as is the Type 003 - while the country’s fourth carrier, on which construction started last year, is likely to be powered by nuclear reactors, the report said.

China plans to build at least four aircraft carrier strike groups by 2030 to become the world’s second-biggest modern blue-water navy after the US, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

