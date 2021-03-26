Covid-19: These US states have shared plan to vaccinate everyone 16 and older | Here’s the schedule

Six US states have expanded their coronavirus vaccination plan to cover everyone eligible under the emergency use authorisation given by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The United States is leading the immunisation drive with over 133 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine already administered, which is more than one-fourth of the total Covid-19 shots administered globally.

According to a CNN report, most US states have announced their plan to open up immunisation for all eligible individuals, which means 16 and older will be able to get Pfizer-BioNTech jab while 18 and older will be able to receive Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccines. The states that have already opened vaccination for the general public are Mississippi, Alaska, West Virginia, Utah, Georgia and Arizona.

Here’s the schedule announced by other states, according to CNN, to open vaccination eligibility to the general public:

March 29: Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio, North Dakota, Louisiana

March 30: Minnesota

March 31: Indiana

April 1: Montana, Connecticut

April 2: New Hampshire

April 5: Michigan, Tennessee, Idaho, Iowa, Florida, Nevada

April 7: North Carolina

April 9: Missouri

April 12: Illinois, Kentucky

April 15: California

April 19: Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island

April 27: Maryland

May 1: Wisconsin, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington

May 3: South Carolina

New Mexico, Virginia, Colorado have planned to open up the vaccination in April but haven’t set an exact date. On the other hand, Nebraska, Kansas, Hawaii, Delaware have indicated to allow vaccination for all individuals in May or later. It is still unclear when Alabama, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Wyoming will allow vaccination for the general public.

The United States has crossed the grim milestone of 30 million Covid-19 cases and has reported more than 546,000 related deaths so far, the highest in the world. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new vaccination goal of 200 million Covid-19 shots within his first 100 days in office. The earlier goal of 100 million doses of vaccine to be administered within the same time frame was reached ahead of the schedule last Friday.