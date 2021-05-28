Home / World News / Covid-19: ‘Three quarters of new UK cases could be B.1.167’
Covid-19: ‘Three quarters of new UK cases could be B.1.167’

Health minister Matt Hancock at a press conference on Thursday said up to three-quarters of the new cases in the UK are thought to be of the variant first detected in India, known as the B.1.167.
Agencies | , Hindustan Times, Washington
MAY 28, 2021
There were a total of 6,959 confirmed cases of the variant, up 3,535 from the total reported last week.(Bloomberg)

The British government says a fast-spreading new coronavirus variant could delay its plans to lift remaining social restrictions next month.

According to Public Health England, Britain has seen a total of nearly 7,000 cases of the B.1.617 variant. There were a total of 6,959 confirmed cases of the variant, up 3,535 from the total reported last week.

Sinopharm jabs effective

Two vaccines from China’s Sinopharm successfully prevented symptomatic Covid-19 infections by 72.8% and 78.1%, according to a study published in Journal of the American Medical Association.

