Covid-19 travel ban: These countries have restricted flights to and from India

The travel ban imposed by US President Joe Biden on people arriving from India, stricken by coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, came into effect on Tuesday. Biden signed a proclamation restricting travel from India, with some exceptions, after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated India’s Covid-19 assessment from Level 3 to Level 4, the highest level on its scale. The CDC has warned that even vaccinated travellers “may be at risk for getting and spreading” coronavirus variants.

The United Kingdom has already put India on its ‘red list’, which means foreigners who have been in or through India in the previous 10 days will be refused entry to the UK. Those with British or Irish nationality, or with residence rights in the UK, will be able to enter Britain on the condition of mandatory quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days. The Australian government recently imposed a ban on its citizens from returning home if they have spent time in India up to 14 days before flying back. Any requirement of flight operation will need special permission from the embassy.

Here’s the list of other countries that have restricted flights from India:

Iran: The Islamic Republic has banned travellers arriving from India from April 26.

Kuwait: The Arab country banned flights from India from April 24.

Taiwan: The island nation placed a ban on arrivals from India on May 3.

Indonesia: It has decided not to issue visas to any foreigners who have visited India in the past 14 days.

Nepal: India’s neighbour banned all domestic flights from Monday midnight and all international flights from Wednesday midnight until May 14 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. It also banned transit movement from India starting April 28.

Israel: Israel has temporarily barred its citizens from travelling to India citing high Covid-19 infection rates. The regulation came into force on May 3 and will remain in place until May 16.

Singapore: It has banned all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors, who have travelled to India within the last 14 days from entry or transit via Singapore from April 24.

Canada: It has suspended all flights from India for 30 days starting from the intervening night of April 23-24. However, cargo flights from India will continue.

New Zealand: It has banned all flights from India till further orders.

Germany: Entry into Germany from India has been restricted with certain exceptions. Citizens of Germany, permanent residents, transit passengers only staying at the airport, cargo flights, a person travelling due to urgent humanitarian reasons and those travelling by the order of IAEA, UN are exempted.

Bangladesh: Restriction for entry of Indians into Bangladesh from India through air/rail/land with certain exceptions has been extended till May 9. Flight operations from Dhaka have been suspended since April 14. Cargo movement is permitted.

Italy: Indians have been restricted entry into the European nation from April 26. Only residents will be allowed to return from India with a negative test report for Covid-19 at the time of departure and will have to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

Oman: Restrictions on the entry of Indians into Oman came into effect on April 24 and will remain in place till further orders. Only Omani citizens, diplomats, health care workers and their families will be allowed to return from India with a negative test report at the time of departure and will have to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

Djibouti: The government of Djibouti has restricted the entry of all travellers coming from India.

Nigeria: Travellers who visited India within 14 days preceding travel will be denied entry into Nigeria from May 4.

UAE: The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday extended a ban on all flights from India for an indefinite period except cargo flights. Earlier, it had imposed a ban for 10 days from the intervening night of April 24-25. However, UAE citizens, diplomatic missions appointed by the countries, official delegations, businessmen travelling on chartered flights and those with golden residency are exempted.

The travel ban imposed by US President Joe Biden on people arriving from India, stricken by coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, came into effect on Tuesday. Biden signed a proclamation restricting travel from India, with some exceptions, after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated India’s Covid-19 assessment from Level 3 to Level 4, the highest level on its scale. The CDC has warned that even vaccinated travellers “may be at risk for getting and spreading” coronavirus variants. The United Kingdom has already put India on its ‘red list’, which means foreigners who have been in or through India in the previous 10 days will be refused entry to the UK. Those with British or Irish nationality, or with residence rights in the UK, will be able to enter Britain on the condition of mandatory quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days. The Australian government recently imposed a ban on its citizens from returning home if they have spent time in India up to 14 days before flying back. Any requirement of flight operation will need special permission from the embassy. Here’s the list of other countries that have restricted flights from India: Iran: The Islamic Republic has banned travellers arriving from India from April 26.

Kuwait: The Arab country banned flights from India from April 24.

Taiwan: The island nation placed a ban on arrivals from India on May 3.

Indonesia: It has decided not to issue visas to any foreigners who have visited India in the past 14 days.

Nepal: India’s neighbour banned all domestic flights from Monday midnight and all international flights from Wednesday midnight until May 14 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. It also banned transit movement from India starting April 28.

Israel: Israel has temporarily barred its citizens from travelling to India citing high Covid-19 infection rates. The regulation came into force on May 3 and will remain in place until May 16.

Singapore: It has banned all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors, who have travelled to India within the last 14 days from entry or transit via Singapore from April 24.

Canada: It has suspended all flights from India for 30 days starting from the intervening night of April 23-24. However, cargo flights from India will continue.

New Zealand: It has banned all flights from India till further orders.

Germany: Entry into Germany from India has been restricted with certain exceptions. Citizens of Germany, permanent residents, transit passengers only staying at the airport, cargo flights, a person travelling due to urgent humanitarian reasons and those travelling by the order of IAEA, UN are exempted.

Bangladesh: Restriction for entry of Indians into Bangladesh from India through air/rail/land with certain exceptions has been extended till May 9. Flight operations from Dhaka have been suspended since April 14. Cargo movement is permitted.

Italy: Indians have been restricted entry into the European nation from April 26. Only residents will be allowed to return from India with a negative test report for Covid-19 at the time of departure and will have to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

Oman: Restrictions on the entry of Indians into Oman came into effect on April 24 and will remain in place till further orders. Only Omani citizens, diplomats, health care workers and their families will be allowed to return from India with a negative test report at the time of departure and will have to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

Djibouti: The government of Djibouti has restricted the entry of all travellers coming from India.

Nigeria: Travellers who visited India within 14 days preceding travel will be denied entry into Nigeria from May 4.

UAE: The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday extended a ban on all flights from India for an indefinite period except cargo flights. Earlier, it had imposed a ban for 10 days from the intervening night of April 24-25. However, UAE citizens, diplomatic missions appointed by the countries, official delegations, businessmen travelling on chartered flights and those with golden residency are exempted. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu faces midnight deadline to form government Australian PM Morrison hears emotional plea for Cameroonian asylum-seekers EU drug regulator starts review of China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine Melinda Gates sees US government donating Covid-19 vaccine doses soon