Covid-19: UK eases lockdown, Mexico says its real death toll is 321,000

On Saturday, the Mexican government published a report that admitted that there were 294,287 deaths linked to Covid-19 from the start of the pandemic through February 14.
Agencies | , Mexico City/london
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 06:11 AM IST
Britain, meanwhile, is taking another small step out of lockdown as it looks nervously at a new Covid-19 surge inundating its European neighbours.(AP)

Mexico’s government acknowledged on Saturday that the country’s true death toll from the pandemic now stands above 321,000, almost 60% more than the earlier official number of 201,429.

The higher toll rivals that of Brazil, which has the world’s second-highest number of deaths after the US. But Mexico’s population of 126mn is far smaller than either of those countries.

Britain, meanwhile, is taking another small step out of lockdown as it looks nervously at a new Covid-19 surge inundating its European neighbours.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is easing the stark “stay at home” message that has curtailed everyday life - and kept the virus in check - for almost three months.

From Monday, it will be replaced in England with a message to stay local. People will be allowed to meet in groups of six outdoors and can resume outdoor sports such as basketball, tennis and golf. The other parts of the UK - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - are taking broadly similar steps.

Topics
united kingdom mexico covid-19 coronavirus
