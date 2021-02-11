IND USA
David Williams receives a Covid-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in North Las Vegas.(AP)
world news

Covid-19: UK lockdown review on Feb 15, US officials pitch for '2 masks'

According to John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, the US recorded 95,360 cases and 3,131 deaths in the last one day.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:02 PM IST

Out of 2,352,098 global Covid-19 deaths, a total of 471,195 have been reported from the US as the country, worst-hit by the pandemic, is still reeling under it with the number of single-day infections sill hovering around 95,000. According to John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, the US recorded 95,360 cases and 3,131 deaths in the last one day. It has also administered 44,769,970 covid vaccines, with 10,469,514 people — 3.20 % of the population — fully vaccinated.

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has come up with a study showing wearing two masks — a cloth mask over a three-ply medical procedure mask — offer more protection against Covid-19 than just one mask.

Meanwhile, two cases of South African coronavirus strains have been reported in California.

Also read| India records 12,923 new Covid-19 cases; more than 7 million vaccinated thus far

New York will allow large stadiums and arenas to reopen for sports and concerts later this month, with sharply limited capacity and other restrictions. Chicago plans to resume in-person school after students have been away from it for almost a year. Mexico has approved China’s CanSino for emergency use on people of age 18 or older.

The United Kingdom, on the other hand, is at the fourth spot globally with a total of 3,996,787 Covid-19 cases and 115,067 deaths so far, as per John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre. The lockdown imposed in the wake of the new variant will come to an end on February 15. The UK has administered 13,162,878 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine with 516,392 people fully vaccinated which is 0.78% of the population. There have been 12,441 new cases and 1,052 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Staff chat at a hotel in Melbourne.
world news

New Covid-19 cluster in Australia's Melbourne sparks mass testing

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:06 AM IST
More than 22,500 test results were conducted in the past 24 hours as the cluster linked to a quarantine hotel grew to eight cases on Thursday.
Motorists are screened as they line up for a Covid-19 vaccine appointment at the mass vaccination site at the parking lot of L.A. County Office of Education headquarters in Downey, California. (AP)
world news

US pharmacies to offer Covid-19 vaccines from today. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:13 AM IST
The eligibility criteria for the vaccination will be determined by each state individually and the pharmacy partners will focus on vaccinating individuals who are eligible for vaccination based on these state-selected criteria.
A dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is prepared at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain February 10, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

WHO expert group recommends use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The AstraZeneca vaccine is important because the UN-backed COVAX Facility, which aims to deploy coronavirus vaccines to people in need around the world hopes to start shipping hundreds of millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine starting later this month.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India in February 2018. (REUTERS)
world news

Justin Trudeau calls up Narendra Modi, seeks Covid-19 vaccine shipment

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Sanya Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Dispatch of shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada is believed to be “imminent” and awaiting emergency-use authorisation by public health authorities in Canada
An American flag flies at half staff outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(Bloomberg)
world news

White House officials back economist Lisa Cook for Fed Board

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Cook, who teaches at Michigan State University, is also on the steering committee of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, a think tank co-founded by White House adviser Heather Boushey.
File photo (REUTERS)
world news

Suu Kyi aide among new wave of arrests in Myanmar as Biden approves sanctions

Reuters, Myanmar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Suu Kyi aide among new wave of arrests in Myanmar as Biden approves sanctions
The European Union has also criticised the zones, which began appearing in 2019 when Poland's nationalist government started campaigning against the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.(Unsplash)
world news

Hate crime, violence feared in Polish 'LGBT-free zones'

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Poland's "LGBT-free zones" - nearly 100 regions, towns and cities that have passed anti-gay resolutions - could encourage hate crime and spur violence, according to a European human rights body.
Staff chat at a hotel in Melbourne.
world news

New Covid-19 cluster in Australia's Melbourne sparks mass testing

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:06 AM IST
More than 22,500 test results were conducted in the past 24 hours as the cluster linked to a quarantine hotel grew to eight cases on Thursday.
Scoot, Jetstar and Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Singapore's Changi Airport, Singapore January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su(REUTERS)
world news

Singapore Airlines begins flights with fully vaccinated crew

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:55 AM IST
The airline said pilots and cabin crew on three international flights from Singapore had received both of the required doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Members of Pakistan Hindu Council hold a protest in Karachi on Thursday over the attack on a Hindu temple in Karak district.(AP)
world news

Pak SC orders immediate rebuilding of vandalised Hindu temple

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:54 AM IST
The attack on the temple in Terri village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district by members of radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party in December drew strong condemnation from human rights activists and the minority Hindu community leaders
Migrants cross the Tuquesa river after a trip on foot through the jungle to Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. After nearly a year stalled in migrant camps at the edge of the jungle, hundreds of migrants have begun to move across Panama and into neighbouring Costa Rica in recent weeks. (AP)
world news

Migration through Panama resumes after pandemic lockdown

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:32 AM IST
On Wednesday afternoon, more than 50 migrants trudged out of the dense Darien jungle into the village of Bajo Chiquito, the first community they encountered after days of walking.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
world news

Imran Khan should not blame others for his party's actions: PDM chief Rehman

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:20 AM IST
The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief also commented that corruption had increased in PTI's tenure according to Transparency International and voices demanding accountability are now growing louder within the ruling party.
Former US president Donald Trump faces a second impeachment trial in Senate.(Reuters)
world news

Trump team hopes calling Jan 6 speech ‘peaceful and patriotic’ will be shield

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:19 AM IST
House managers serving as prosecutors have focused on Trump’s comments during the Jan. 6 rally urging his supporters to “fight like hell” and urging them to go to the Capitol.
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. (Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Joe Biden in call with China's Xi Jinping raises human rights, trade

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:10 AM IST
The two leaders spoke just hours after Biden announced plans for a Pentagon task force to review US national security strategy in China.
US Capitol Police officers stand outside the US Capitol after police ordered a lockdown of in Washington, US, July 8, 2016.(Reuters Photo)
world news

US Capitol police to hold 'no confidence vote' against senior leadership

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:41 AM IST
The force will this week hold the vote against acting police chief Yogananda Pittman and others over the Jan.6 violence at the Capitol building.
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. (Reuters)
world news

Biden backs off on TikTok ban in review of Trump's China moves

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Last year, the Trump administration brokered a deal that would have had US corporations Oracle and Walmart take a large stake in the Chinese-owned app on national-security grounds.
Protesters take part in a rally.(AP)
world news

Myanmar protesters back on streets despite police violence

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:24 AM IST
The protesters are demanding that power be restored to Suu Kyi’s deposed civilian government. They are also seeking freedom for her and other governing party members since the military detained them after blocking the new session of Parliament on Feb. 1.
