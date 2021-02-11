Covid-19: UK lockdown review on Feb 15, US officials pitch for '2 masks'

Out of 2,352,098 global Covid-19 deaths, a total of 471,195 have been reported from the US as the country, worst-hit by the pandemic, is still reeling under it with the number of single-day infections sill hovering around 95,000. According to John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, the US recorded 95,360 cases and 3,131 deaths in the last one day. It has also administered 44,769,970 covid vaccines, with 10,469,514 people — 3.20 % of the population — fully vaccinated.

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has come up with a study showing wearing two masks — a cloth mask over a three-ply medical procedure mask — offer more protection against Covid-19 than just one mask.

Meanwhile, two cases of South African coronavirus strains have been reported in California.

New York will allow large stadiums and arenas to reopen for sports and concerts later this month, with sharply limited capacity and other restrictions. Chicago plans to resume in-person school after students have been away from it for almost a year. Mexico has approved China’s CanSino for emergency use on people of age 18 or older.

The United Kingdom, on the other hand, is at the fourth spot globally with a total of 3,996,787 Covid-19 cases and 115,067 deaths so far, as per John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre. The lockdown imposed in the wake of the new variant will come to an end on February 15. The UK has administered 13,162,878 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine with 516,392 people fully vaccinated which is 0.78% of the population. There have been 12,441 new cases and 1,052 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

