India records 12,923 new Covid-19 cases; more than 7 million vaccinated thus far
India reported 12,923 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the preceding 24 hours as the country’s overall tally rose to 10,871,294, the Union health ministry’s dashboard showed on Thursday morning. However, in a slight departure from recent trend, the country’s new active cases witnessed a spike -1,051- as they rose marginally to 142,562 or 1.30% of total cases, as per the health ministry.
Total number of recoveries rose to 10,573,372 or 97.27% of the national tally as 11,764 more patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, as per latest health ministry figures. Also, in the same period, 108 fresh fatalities were reported, taking India’s Covid-19 related death toll to 155,360 or 1.43% of total cases. India’s previous single-day death count was 94, while 78 fatalities were reported before that.
More than 7 million people have been vaccinated thus far, the dashboard further showed, with 7,017,114 having been inoculated against the disease. India began what is the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16. Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin are being used in the vaccination drive.
Also on Wednesday, the govt-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the country’s new positive cases were from 699, 185 samples tested by it on February 10. The total number of tests in India, ICMR said, currently stand at 204,023,840.
These latest numbers come in a month India recorded less than 10,000 daily new Covid-19 cases twice; 8,635 cases were reported on February 2 and 9,110 infections were recorded on February 11. Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have the highest Covid-19 caseloads in the country. The top two states, Maharashtra and Kerala, also have the highest number of active cases, with the southern state topping the tally on that front. Kerala and Maharashtra have more than 64,000 and 36,000 active cases respectively, with Karnataka at third with 5,894 infections.
China to move to Finger 8, no patrolling in disputed area: Rajnath Singh
Odisha to amend FRBM Act for additional borrowing
- The amendment of the FRBM Act comes at a time when the revenue growth has not been spectacular and the central devolution to the state has come down.
Court quashes privilege notices issued to Stalin, 17 other DMK lawmakers
Election fervour in Kerala, Tamil Nadu likely to peak with PM Modi’s visit
- In Kerala’s Kochi, after inaugurating the new complex of BPCL, Modi will interact with core committee members of the state unit and discuss poll strategies, said BJP Kerala unit president K Surendran on Wednesday. The party has asked
‘Disengagement at Pangong Tso finalised’, says Rajnath Singh on China row
India-China standoff: All you need to know about disengagement on Pangong Tso
TRS, BJP in direct contest in GHMC mayor, deputy mayor elections today
Evidence fabricated in Bhima Koregaon case? What prompted Rona Wilson’s plea
'Work in India, bring FDI, but...': RS Prasad's message to Twitter in Parliament
Iranian FM Zarif thanks India for Islamic Revolution anniversary greetings
Govt-Twitter standoff continues: All you need to know
Rescue teams begin drilling operations at Uttarakhand flood site
Rajnath Singh to address India-China Ladakh standoff in Rajya Sabha today
Quick call helps police rescue woman from abductors near Hyderabad
