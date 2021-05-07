Covid-19: US defense chief underscores America's commitment to support India

The US is doing everything to support India's frontline healthcare workers during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said.

He said the US has already delivered tons of health supplies to India in the past few days.

"I should say just a word about the crisis facing our friends in India. We're moving urgently to support India's front-line healthcare workers. And three U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxies and a C-17 Globemaster 3 has already delivered many tons of critical supplies," Austin told reporters at a Pentagon news conference on Thursday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Earlier in the day, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr Colin H Kahl spoke with Indian Defense Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

During the call, Kahl assured Kumar that the US Defense Department will continue to stand by India in its moment of need, according to a readout of the call by Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Jamal Brown.

Dr Kahl and Dr Kumar highlighted the enduring strength of the US-India strategic partnership, noting that the bonds between the two nations have only deepened in times of crisis,” he said.

They reiterated their commitment to working closely with like-minded countries, including Quadrilateral partners, to address the defining challenges of the time, Brown said.