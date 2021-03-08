Home / World News / Covid-19 vaccine 'disinformation' spread by Russia-backed outlets, says US
world news

Covid-19 vaccine 'disinformation' spread by Russia-backed outlets, says US

The State Department's Global Engagement Center, set up to counter propaganda and disinformation campaigns, identified the three outlets, a spokeswoman said.
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:33 AM IST
A nurse holds a vial of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a health center in Caracas, Venezuela on March 7, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )

The United States has identified three online publications directed by Russia's intelligence services that it says are seeking to undermine Covid-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna , a State Department spokeswoman said on Sunday.

The outlets "spread many types of disinformation, including about both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as international organizations, military conflicts, protests, and any divisive issue that they can exploit," the spokeswoman said.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) first reported on the identification of the alleged campaign on Sunday. A Kremlin spokesman denied the U.S. claim Russia was spreading false information about vaccines to the WSJ.

Russia's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia approved its Sputnik V vaccine in August, before a large-scale trial had begun, saying it was the first country to do so for a Covid-19 shot. Peer-reviewed trials months later proved it was almost 92% effective in fighting the virus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hire more police officers, improve intelligence capability: Capitol riot review

Covid-19's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

'Totally constitutional': China on altering Hong Kong's electoral reforms

China’s bullet train could become strategic concern for New Delhi

Pfizer, headquartered in New York, and Germany's BioNTech, produced the first vaccine that was authorized in the United States, which regulators approved in December. The second, made by Moderna, headquartered in Massachusetts, was authorized later that month.

The State Department's Global Engagement Center, set up to counter propaganda and disinformation campaigns, identified the three outlets, the spokeswoman said.

News Front is controlled by Russia's federal security service, the center found. New Eastern Outlook and Oriental Review are directed and controlled by the Russian foreign intelligence service.

A fourth outlet, Rebel Inside, controlled by the Russian army, was also named by the center but is largely dormant, the spokeswoman said.

"The Department will continue to expose Russia’s nefarious activities online," she added. "We will also continue to work closely with our allies and partners to provide a global response to countering disinformation."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine coronavirus
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP