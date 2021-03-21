Home / World News / Covid-19: Violent confrontation ensues between police, anti-lockdown protesters in Germany
world news

Covid-19: Violent confrontation ensues between police, anti-lockdown protesters in Germany

Some protesters even tried to break through a police barrier, prompting the police to use a water cannon to disperse the demonstrators outside the area authorised for the rally.
ANI, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Germany is officially in the grip of a third wave of the pandemic, with more than 16,000 new infections reported on Saturday.(AFP)

As over 20,000 people took to the streets to oppose the anti-pandemic lockdown, protesters attacked several members of Germany's security forces in Kassel, according to authorities.

Violent clashes between various groups of protesters were also reported, according to DW.

"We will not tolerate such attacks... This is not what peaceful protests look like," local police said on Twitter.

Many protesters were chanting "Wir sind das Volk" ("We are the people"), a slogan taken from the peaceful protests that led to the end of communist East Germany in 1989.

Some protesters even tried to break through a police barrier, prompting the police to use a water cannon to disperse the demonstrators outside the area authorised for the rally, DW reported.

Police said they had used mace and batons in scuffles with protesters.

The protest has been co-organised by the Querdenken (Lateral Thinking) movement, a group that has been behind many such demonstrations during the pandemic. These protests are considered by experts as having considerable potential as superspreader events.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Louisiana to choose new US House members in special election

Myanmar protesters voice defiance under cover of the night

Philippines says 200 Chinese vessels spotted at disputed reef

In Photos: Australia's worst floods in 50 years lead to mass evacuations

Germany is officially in the grip of a third wave of the pandemic, with more than 16,000 new infections reported on Saturday, reported DW.

The country has so far reported 2,658,851 infections and 74,657 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
germany coronavirus lockdown
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP