'Cowardly attack’, tweets Jaishankar after ISIS storms Kabul Gurdwara

A security guard was killed and several members of the Sikh community are believed to be trapped inside the Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the Afghan capital after Islamic State terrorists stormed the shrine on Saturday morning.
Smoke billowing out of Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul which was attacked by Islamic State terrorists.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 12:02 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday condemned the terror attack on Karte Parwan gurudwara in Kabul. “The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We've been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first & foremost concern is for the welfare of the community,” the minister tweeted.

Earlier, the ministry of external affairs had expressed deep concern over the attack by ISIS terrorists on Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul.

“We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred gurdwara in that city,” said external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments,” he added.

 

 

 

 

