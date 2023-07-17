Two killed in 'blasts' on key bridge linking Russia-Crimea: What we know so far

The parents of a girl were killed, while the daughter was injured after reported “blasts” on a key bridge on the Kerch Strait, linking mainland Russia and the Crimean peninsula on Monday. The incident happened while the three were travelling in a passenger car. Unverified imagery seen by Reuters showed twisted metal barriers, debris and a damaged car on the bridge. A view shows the Crimean bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the peninsula across the Kerch Strait, Crimea.(REUTERS)

The Russian officials termed the incident an “emergency situation” and Russia backed governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed the news of deaths. "The girl was injured," Gladkov said in a message on the Telegram messaging app. “The hardest thing is that her parents died, dad and mum.”

The officials refused to provide any further details on the matter but said an investigation was being carried out to ascertain the cause.

Here’s what we know so far about the Crimean bridge ‘emergency’:

1)Some Russian media and pro-military bloggers earlier reported two explosions hitting the bridge, news agency AFP said. The report was also carried by the RBC-Ukraine news agency, Reuters said. The incident is said to have happened around the link’s 145th pillar.

2)Both road and rail traffic are currently suspended across the bridge. Ferry services between the Crimea and Kuban have also been stopped; however, the rail traffic may “resume at 9 am local time and the ferry services may help with crossings for vehicles,” Sergey Aksyonov, the peninsula’s Kremlin-installed governor said in a Telegram post. Some Russian news agencies also reported that the train movement “may be changed” in view of the situation.

3)On the girl’s condition, Gladkov said that she suffered “moderate” injuries and is currently under treatment. "I wanted to express the most sincere words of condolences from all of us, although I understand that no words can calm the pain of loss here," he said. The car had the number plate of Belgorod region and efforts were being made to contact the relatives of the victims, Galdkov added.

4)Meanwhile, the Ukraine's southern military command said the incident “could be an act of provocation on Moscow's side.” The creation of such provocations, which the occupying authorities of Crimea report immediately very loudly, is a typical way of solving problems by authorities of Crimea and the aggressor country," Humeniuk told the national broadcaster Rada.

5)The 19-kilometre bridge suffered a massive blast last year in October, halting the rail traffic, which is key to sending supplies to Russian forces in the peninsula and in southern Ukrainian areas occupied by Kremlin troops.

(With inputs from agencies)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk