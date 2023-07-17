Traffic on bridge linking Crimea to Russia halted after 'emergency': Official

Traffic along a Russian-built bridge linking Crimea to Russia's Krasnodar region has been halted following an "emergency", a Moscow-installed official and state media said on Monday. The Russian-built Crimean bridge linking mainland Russia and Moscow-annexed Crimea was personally inaugurated by Russian President Vladimir Putin five years ago on May 15, 2018.(AFP/File)

"Traffic was stopped on the Crimean bridge: an emergency occurred in the area of the 145th pillar from the Krasnodar Territory," Crimea governor Sergey Aksyonov wrote on Telegram.

"Law enforcement agencies and all relevant services are working... measures are being taken to handle the situation," he added.

He did not provide any other details.

"Crimean authorities will provide all the necessary support to tourists in connection with the stopping of traffic on the Crimean bridge," Russia's TASS news agency cited a regional official as saying.

The bridge links Russia to Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and serves as a vital link for transporting supplies to Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

In October 2022 it was damaged by a truck bomb in an attack Moscow blamed on Ukraine.

Kyiv has denied being behind the attack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON