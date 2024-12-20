Croatia: 7-year-old killed, 5 injured in knife attack in Zagreb school, attacker detained
Dec 20, 2024 04:47 PM IST
Police said the attack happened at 9:50 a.m. at the Precko Elementary School
A 7-year-old girl died and six other people, including a teacher and five students, were injured in a knife attack at a school in the Croatian capital, Zagreb, police said on Friday.
Police said the attack happened at 9:50 a.m. at the Precko Elementary School in the neighbourhood of the same name.
According to the victims, the attacker was a “young male” and said he had been detained. The attacked has been detained and is currently in police custody, AFP reported.
Health Minister Irena Hristic said the attacker was over 18, while media reported he was 19.
Read breaking news, latest... See more
News / World News /
Croatia: 7-year-old killed, 5 injured in knife attack in Zagreb school, attacker detained