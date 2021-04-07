Home / World News / Crowned, de-crowned, crowned again; chaos at Sri Lankan beauty pageant
world news

Crowned, de-crowned, crowned again; chaos at Sri Lankan beauty pageant

A video of the Sunday event opened with the 2019 winner of the competition and reigning Mrs World, Caroline Jurie, speaking to the audience shortly after the winner and runners-up were announced in Colombo.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Winner of Mrs. Sri Lanka 2020 Caroline Jurie (second left) removes the crown of 2021 winner Pushpika de Silva (C) as she is disqualified.(AFP)

The Mrs Sri Lanka beauty pageant descended into chaos at the weekend when a former title holder declared that the winner was ineligible because she was divorced, and forcibly removed her crown.

A video of the Sunday event opened with the 2019 winner of the competition and reigning Mrs World, Caroline Jurie, speaking to the audience shortly after the winner and runners-up were announced in Colombo.

"There is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced, so I am taking my first steps, saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up," Jurie said, before walking across the stage to remove the crown from Pushpika De Silva, standing with a bouquet of flowers in her arms.

Jurie started pulling out hairpins from De Silva's hair, managed to remove the crown and placed it on the head of the competition's runner-up, as De Silva left the stage. Celebratory music played in the background throughout the incident.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Causal link between AstraZeneca and clots 'plausible but not confirmed': WHO

Sri Lanka to ban 11 Islamic organisations including ISIS, Al Qaeda

Backlash after Pakistan PM Imran Khan links rape to how women dress

Dozens missing, death toll climbs to 140 in Indonesia landslides

In a Facebook post on Monday, De Silva said she was not divorced but separated, writing in Sinhala: "If I wasn't fit at the beginning of this tournament they could have removed me."

The prize was returned to her on Tuesday at a news conference, after pageant organisers confirmed she was not a divorcee. They have also apologised to her.

The winner of the Mrs Sri Lanka contest goes on to compete in the Mrs World contest. Jurie, who won that competition in 2020 in Las Vegas, could not immediately be reached for comment via her social media pages.

The official Mrs. World Instagram account acknowledged De Silva's victory in a brief post with her photo on Tuesday.

"A true queen is not a woman who snatches another woman's crown, but a woman who secretly sets another woman's crown!!" De Silva said in her post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka beauty pageant
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP