Cyclone Batsirai barrels towards Madagascar: All you need to know about it

A ferocious cyclone is headed towards Madagascar, on the east coast of Africa, putting at risk the island nation’s 28 million people at risk. Nearly 600,000 people are expected to be directly affected and more than 150,000 expected to be displaced, according to officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Residents across the island are stocking up on groceries and securing their homes as much as possible before the storm lands.

Government and Red Cross teams are preparing for emergencies.

The storm is set to be more powerful than Ana, which hit Madagascar less than two weeks ago. Several low-lying areas are still inundated on the island.

What is the expected wind intensity?

Cyclone Batsirai is forecast to hit the Indian Ocean island's east coast on Saturday with intense winds of 195 kilometers per hour, according to the Department of Meteorology.

“We are concerned by the size and projected impact of this intense cyclone. Our immediate response activities will focus on saving lives, and they will include search and rescue operations,” Andoniaina Ratsimamanga, secretary-general of the Madagascar Red Cross said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The east coast of Madagascar, the world's fourth-largest island, is already experiencing cloudy, windy weather as the cyclone approaches.

What is the forecast?

Batsirai is expected to bring more heavy rainfall with up to 30 centimetres forecast on Saturday, and more in mountain areas, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said.

"If this rain falls on ground already saturated then this increases the risk of flooding," Clare Nullis, media officer of the WOM said at a press briefing on Friday.

Batsirai is expected to intensify from a category 3 to category 4 equivalent before making landfall in eastern Madagascar on Saturday, according to WMO officialss.

Meaning of Batsirai

Batsirai means ‘help’ in the Shona language, spoken mainly in African countries. Along with its dialects, such as Zezuru, Korekore and Karanga, the language is spoken by approximately 7.5 million people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While crossing the islands of Mauritius and Reunion, Cyclone Batsirai killed at least person and caused widespread power cuts.

It has picked up speed and is expected to move from east to west across the centre of Madagascar.

The region has been repeatedly struck by severe storms and cyclones in recent years, destroying homes, infrastructure and crops and displacing large numbers of people.

Experts say storms are becoming stronger and more frequent as waters warm due to climate change, with rising sea levels also making low-lying coastal areas vulnerable.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON