Home / World News / Cyclone Burevi moving away from Sri Lanka, damage has been minimal: Officials

Cyclone Burevi moving away from Sri Lanka, damage has been minimal: Officials

The tropical cyclone made landfall in the island nation’s Trincomalee district between Thiriyaya and Kuchchaveli villages last night, the Disaster Management Centre said.

world Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:07 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Colombo
Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) personnel prepare themselves ahead of Cyclone Burevi, in Kanyakumari.
Cyclone Burevi, which made landfall in Sri Lanka’s Northern Province on Wednesday night, has not caused much damage but its after-effects will last for another 24 hours, the country’s meteorological department said on Thursday.

Districts in the island’s north and east received as much as 200 mm of rain. However, its impact was less than what was anticipated by the officials.

Incidents of flooding and tree felling were reported but property damage has largely been contained, officials said.

In a flash flood in Trincomalee district, 12 houses were submerged. Over 630 families were accommodated in temporary relief camps, while over 1,700 families made personal arrangements in safe locations.

In northern Vavuniya district, around 250 families had been evacuated, officials said.

The meteorological department said the cyclone will exit the country by early Thursday evening but the coastal areas will continue to be out of bounds as strong winds and heavy rain are predicted.

The effect of the cyclone will gradually diminish throughout the day, the department said.

