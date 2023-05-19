Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Around 800,000 people affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar: UN

Around 800,000 people affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar: UN

AFP |
May 19, 2023 03:12 PM IST

The cyclone left a trail of devastation across Myanmar's Rakhine State, with houses flattened, roads cut off by uprooted trees, hospitals and schools destroyed.

At least 800,000 people in Myanmar need emergency food aid and other assistance after Cyclone Mocha slammed into the conflict-torn country earlier this week, the United Nations said Friday.

A view of the damage caused by Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe, Myanmar. (via REUTERS)

Read here: Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar, says junta

"The cyclone left a trail of devastation across Myanmar's Rakhine State, with houses flattened, roads cut off by uprooted trees, hospitals and schools destroyed, and telecommunications and power lines severely disrupted," Anthea Webb, the UN World Food Programme's deputy regional director for Asia and the Pacific, told reporters in Geneva.

“There are at least 800,000 people in urgent need of emergency food assistance.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
myanmar united nations rakhine state cyclone
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP