Daily 90 minutes must to learn about Kim Jong Un: North Korea’s new order

world

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 21:28 IST

Pre-school children must spend 90 minutes a day to learn about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s new curriculum says. According to reports, the new diktat has come from Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s sister.

Seoul-based Daily NK has reported that the new diktat on ‘Greatness Education’ was introduced on August 25. It is aimed at “cultivating loyalty and trust toward North Korea’s leadership”.

Previously, pre-school children had to attend only 30 minutes class on Kim Jong Un.

The new curriculum reportedly tells preschoolers that when Kim Jong Un was just five years old, he was a bright child who “rode a yacht, did target practice, and liked to read”.

Kim Yo Jong has become the de facto second-in-command in North Korea, South Korea’s intelligence agency has said.