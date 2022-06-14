Daily brief: WHO calls emergency meet next week over Monkeypox threat, and all the latest news
WHO to meet next week to assess if Monkeypox an global health emergency
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday said it would hold an emergency meeting next week to determine if the Monkeypox outbreak should be classified as a public health emergency of international concern. Read more
100 hours later, rescue operation to save 11-yr-old stuck in borewell continues
Rescue operations to save an eleven-year-old boy continued on Tuesday more than 100 hours after the child fell into an 80-foot deep borewell in Chhattisgarh’s Jangir-Champa district, officials said. Read more
Sharing stage with Uddhav, PM recalls contributions of Shivaji and Sambhaji
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke about the need to strengthen the culture of healthy debates and open discussions that have been a hallmark of India over the years. Read more
When Sushant Singh Rajput spoke about surviving in Bollywood: ‘Nobody told me there are camps. I'm not important enough’
Tuesday marks two years to the day actor Sushant Singh Rajput died. The actor was 34 when he was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Read more
Mild Covid side effects: Common long Covid symptoms to watch out for
Covid-19 infections caused by Omicron strain is mostly causing mild symptoms like cough, cold, sore throat, fever, weakness, back pain and headache nowadays and many people may not be following Covid-appropriate behaviour thinking Covid is now a lot like flu and is no longer a threat. Read more
Monsoon health tips: How to take care of your ears during rainy season
As long spells of heat waves continue, monsoon this year is eagerly awaited in many parts of the country. While rain is expected to bring relief from the scorching heat, it will also increase risk of microbial infections. Fungal infections are common in monsoon and apart from skin and eyes, they can affect ears also. The contaminated rainwater can enter one’s ears and cause fungal infection.
Watch: Ishan Kishan involved in heated exchange with Tabraiz Shamsi in 3rd T20I
Tempers flared between Ishan Kishan and Tabraiz Shamsi after the India batter smacked a flat six off the South Africa spinner during the third T20I in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The incident took place in the 9th over of the Indian innings after Ishan, the ball after the six, reverse swept but couldn’t get it past the fielder at point. Thankfully, it was all a passing affair and things did not escalate much.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Serena Williams hints making comeback at 2022 Wimbledon
Maybe Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon this year, after all. She sure made it seem that way in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Williams has not competed anywhere since getting injured during the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago. And her name did not appear on the women's singles entry list released by the grass-court Grand Slam tournament earlier this month.
