Daily brief: WHO calls emergency meet next week over Monkeypox threat, and all the latest news

WHO to meet next week to assess if Monkeypox an global health emergency

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday said it would hold an emergency meeting next week to determine if the Monkeypox outbreak should be classified as a public health emergency of international concern. Read more

100 hours later, rescue operation to save 11-yr-old stuck in borewell continues

Rescue operations to save an eleven-year-old boy continued on Tuesday more than 100 hours after the child fell into an 80-foot deep borewell in Chhattisgarh’s Jangir-Champa district, officials said. Read more

Sharing stage with Uddhav, PM recalls contributions of Shivaji and Sambhaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke about the need to strengthen the culture of healthy debates and open discussions that have been a hallmark of India over the years. Read more

Watch: Ishan Kishan involved in heated exchange with Tabraiz Shamsi after smoking flat six off South Africa spinner

Tempers flared between Ishan Kishan and Tabraiz Shamsi after the India batter smacked a flat six off the South Africa spinner during the third T20I in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Watch here

When Sushant Singh Rajput spoke about surviving in Bollywood: ‘Nobody told me there are camps. I'm not important enough’

Tuesday marks two years to the day actor Sushant Singh Rajput died. The actor was 34 when he was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Read more

Mild Covid side effects: Common long Covid symptoms to watch out for

Covid-19 infections caused by Omicron strain is mostly causing mild symptoms like cough, cold, sore throat, fever, weakness, back pain and headache nowadays and many people may not be following Covid-appropriate behaviour thinking Covid is now a lot like flu and is no longer a threat. Read more

