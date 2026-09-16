'Dastardly and heinous': Pakistan condemns alleged drone attack on Mecca as Houthis deny role

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday condemned the alleged drone attack by Yemen's Houthis near the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, describing the same as “dastardly and heinous”.

The Pakistani leader also called for maximum restraint from both sides and called for a need to return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the escalating conflict between Riyadh and the Houthis in Yemen. (AFP)

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"The people of Pakistan are saddened and perturbed by this outrageous act. There can be no words strong enough to capture the depth of anguish and sorrow felt by us at this reprehensible and unforgivable act," the Pakistani PM wrote on X.

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The Pakistani prime minister's remarks come after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen accused the Houthi rebels on Wednesday of targeting Islam's holy city Mecca, triggering outrage across the Muslim world and deepening the already raging conflict in the region.

The Houthis, however, denied the attack, stating that they had no role to play.

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{{^usCountry}} "The fabrications and lies promoted by the criminal Al Saud regime regarding the targeting of the Honorable Mecca cannot deceive anyone, for it is they who desecrate it with debauchery and licentiousness and by importing prostitutes, and there is no threat from Yemen to the sanctities," said a statement issued by Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree on Telegram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The fabrications and lies promoted by the criminal Al Saud regime regarding the targeting of the Honorable Mecca cannot deceive anyone, for it is they who desecrate it with debauchery and licentiousness and by importing prostitutes, and there is no threat from Yemen to the sanctities," said a statement issued by Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree on Telegram. {{/usCountry}}

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Saree said Houthi operations were directed at Saudi's "oil facilities and military bases, which are far removed from the sacred sites.”

Sharif added that Islamabad was thankful for the "vigilance, courage, and professionalism of the Royal Saudi Armed Forces, for their swift and heroic action."

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The Pakistani leader also called for maximum restraint from both sides and called for a need to return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the escalating conflict between Riyadh and the Houthis in Yemen.

“I once again call upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to step back from the brink of further escalation. Our region has already suffered far too much from conflict. Dialogue and diplomacy remain the only sustainable path towards peace,” the Pakistan PM's statement read.

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“Pakistan stands unwaveringly, shoulder to shoulder with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the defence of its sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as for the security and sanctity of the Haramain Sharifain - a duty that every Pakistani carries close to their heart,” it stated.

Also Read | Mecca pact to be activated? Pakistan discusses Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia with Iran

OIC condemns attack, US issues travel advisory for Saudi

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation -- a bloc of 57 Muslim countries -- also condemned the alleged "heinous" attack, while the United States issued an advisory as tensions flared over the Mecca scare.

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The Donald Trump-led US administration placed Saudi Arabia under a Level 3 "reconsider travel" advisory and issued a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" warning for the Yemen border, citing risks from Iranian drone and missile "attacks", armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans and local laws concerning social media activity.