Deadly stampede after Pakistan shuts key border crossing with Afghanistan: Report

At least one person died after a huge rush at a key Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing led to a stampede on Thursday, according to a CNN report. The stampede reportedly occurred after Pakistan temporarily close the Chaman border crossing, the second-largest commercial border point with Afghanistan.

The border crossing connects Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak in Kandahar province with Pakistan’s border town of Chaman. A video has been shared on social media showing the desperation of hundreds of people trying to enter Pakistan as the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan. Sharing the video, a former TOLO News presenter claimed that four people were killed in the stampede.

“The image of the misery of a nation; Pakistan-Afghanistan border through #Spinboldak o #Kandahar is closed. Due to crowd 4 people killed. Thousands of people including women and children are sleeping near the borderline right now,” posted Muslim Shirzad on Twitter along with the video.

Pakistan interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had earlier indicated that the Chaman crossing may be closed for some days due to security threats, without providing details about how long the borders would be closed.

Pakistan denied entry to about 5,000 Afghans at the Spin Boldak crossing on Wednesday, reported CNN quoting an official from Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON