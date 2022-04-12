Death toll from Philippines storm rises to 42: official tallies

The death toll from the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year rose to 42 on Tuesday, as rescuers recovered more bodies from villages devastated by rain-induced landslides.

Emergency personnel suspended the search for survivors around Baybay City, in the central province of Leyte, in the late afternoon as it was "too dangerous" to continue in the dark, said Marissa Miguel Cano, public information officer for the city government.

