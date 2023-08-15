Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Death toll rises to 27 in Russia petrol station fire: Ministry

Aug 15, 2023 10:13 AM IST

"A total of 102 people were injured as a result of the incident, of whom, unfortunately, 27 died," the ministry said on Telegram.

At least 27 people were killed and over 100 injured in an explosion and fire at a petrol station in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the emergency situations ministry said Tuesday.

Firefighters work at the accident scene following an explosion at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala, Russia, in this handout picture published August 15, 2023. (Reuters)

