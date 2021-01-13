IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 'Debating at actual crime scene': House Democrats before Trump impeachment vote
world news

'Debating at actual crime scene': House Democrats before Trump impeachment vote

US House representative Jason Crow said that President Donald Trump will be impeached twice because "he needs to be impeached twice."
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:05 PM IST
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday.(AP)

Following are comments on the US House of Representatives vote on Wednesday on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

House rules committee chair Jim McGovern, Democrat of Massachusetts

"We are debating this historic measure at an actual crime scene and we wouldn't be here if it weren't for the president of the United States. This was a well-organized attack on our country that was incited by Donald Trump."

House majority leader Steny Hoyer, Democrat of Maryland

"There are consequences to actions and the actions of the president of the United States demand urgent, clear action by the Congress of the United States."

US representative Val Demings, Democrat of Florida

"We will impeach the president of the United States twice: the first time this has been done in history. This is all about accountability, holding this president accountable"

US representative Jason Crow, Democrat of Colorado

"He will be impeached twice because he needs to be impeached twice."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump united states house of representative
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.