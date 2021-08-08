Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Delta-driven surge: New US virus cases top 100,000 a day
world news

Delta-driven surge: New US virus cases top 100,000 a day

Cases and hospitalisations have skyrocketed in the last month, driven by the highly contagious delta variant.
Agencies | , Baltimore
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 06:23 AM IST
The virus is spreading quickly through unvaccinated populations, especially in the Deep South.(Bloomberg)

The seven-day average for new daily Covid-19 infections has surpassed 100,000 in the US, returning to levels not seen since the winter surge.

Cases and hospitalisations have skyrocketed in the last month, driven by the highly contagious delta variant. The country was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June. Now the number is 107,143.

The virus is spreading quickly through unvaccinated populations, especially in the Deep South. Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi have had hospitals overrun with patients.

The US first crossed the 100,000 average number in November and peaked at about 250,000 in early January before bottoming out in late June.

Global deaths estimated to reach 5.3 million by Dec

The world will see 5.3mn reported deaths and 12mn excess fatalities by December as the Delta variant drives a surge in cases, according to projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

The US-based institute expects deaths to peak at the beginning of September then slowly decline afterwards, it said in a report published on Friday. The IHME’s forecasts distinguish between officially reported Covid-19 deaths and excess deaths attributed to the illness including unreported fatalities. At least 4.3mn have died globally since the start of the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views

Hiker resting in wildlife crossing structure sleeps through bear encounter
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP