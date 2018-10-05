Denis Mukwege, Nadia Murad win Nobel Peace Prize 2018 for efforts to end use of sexual violence as weapon of war

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday announced their decision to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

While Mukwege has devoted his life to defending victims of war-time sexual violence, Murad has been noted to speak of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others. She is a survivor of human trafficking and is also the goodwill ambassador of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime or UNODC.

The committee had received nominations for 216 individuals and 115 organizations. Among those put forward this year were the Syrian civilian aid group White Helmets, Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper, Edward Snowden and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Last year’s winner was the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

The 2018 prize is worth 9 million Swedish kronor ($1.01 million). Past winners who came under criticism include former US President Barack Obama, who won in 2009 after less than a year in office,

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 14:45 IST