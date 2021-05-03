Home / World News / Denmark reportedly removes J&J Covid-19 vaccine from its inoculation program
Denmark reportedly removes J&J Covid-19 vaccine from its inoculation program

The decision comes less than a month after Denmark became the first European Union member to drop AstraZeneca Plc for similar reasons.
Denmark had pre-ordered about 7 million vaccine shots from J&J, more than from any other producer.(Reuters file photo)

Denmark won’t use Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine in its immunization program, after health authorities in the country judged the risk of blood clots unacceptable, according to local media including broadcaster TV2.

The decision comes less than a month after Denmark became the first European Union member to drop AstraZeneca Plc for similar reasons.

Denmark had pre-ordered about 7 million vaccine shots from J&J, more than from any other producer. The decision to drop the company from its inoculation program means the Danish government is unlikely to reach its target of immunizing the country’s adult population by early August.

