Denmark's Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication. Her son becomes king

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II signed her historic abdication on Sunday, paving the way for her son Frederik X to immediately become king, Danish broadcaster DR reported. Queen Margrethe II of Denmark arrives for a State Banquet at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen on November 6, 2023.(AFP)

Margrethe, 83, is the first Danish monarch to voluntarily relinquish the throne in nearly 900 years since King Erik III Lam stepped down to enter a monastery in 1146.

She signed her abdication during a meeting with the Danish Cabinet at the Christiansborg Palace, a vast complex in Copenhagen that houses the Royal Reception Rooms and Royal Stables as well as the Danish Parliament, the prime minister’s office and the Supreme Court. The document was presented to her as she sat at a massive table covered in red cloth around which royals and members of the Danish government were seated.

Frederik, 55, was present in the room. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will next proclaim him king on the balcony of the palace before thousands of people.

Frederik’s 18-year-old son, Christian, who becomes Denmark’s crown prince and heir to the throne, was also in attendance.