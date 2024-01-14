close_game
News / World News / Maldives' March deadline to India for military withdrawal: 'Can't stay here…'

Maldives' March deadline to India for military withdrawal: ‘Can’t stay here…'

Mallika Soni
Jan 14, 2024

Indian Troops in Maldives: This comes nearly two months after Male sought removal of Indian troops.

Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu asked India to withdraw its military personnel from his country by March 15, a senior official as per news agency PTI. This comes nearly two months after Male sought removal of Indian troops. As per government figures, there are 88 Indian military personnel in the Maldives.

Chinese president Xi Jinping with Maldives' president Mohamed Muizzu, in Beijing.(PTI)

The public policy secretary at the Maldivian president’s office, Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, said that the island nation has formally asked India to withdraw its military personnel by March 15. He said as per the SunOnline newspaper, “Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives. This is the policy of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and that of this administration."

What has happened so far?

Maldives and India set up a high-level core group to negotiate the withdrawal of troops. The group held its first meeting which was also attended by Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar, it was reported. Talking about the meeting, Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim said that the agenda was to request withdrawal of troops by March 15.

What Mohamed Muizzu said earlier on Indian troop withdrawal?

Mohamed Muizzu, who is regarded as a pro-China leader, formally requested India to withdraw its military personnel from his country, after taking oath in November. The Maldivian people have given us a "strong mandate" to make this request to New Delhi, he said then.

More on India-Maldives recent controversy

Derogatory comments posted by three deputy ministers of the Maldivian government against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on Lakshadweep triggered a controversy between the two countries amid calls for a boycott of travel to Maldives by Indian tourists.

Mohamed Muizzu's recent China visit

During a visit to China, Mohamed Muizzu sought to align Maldives closet to Beijing as he indirectly jabbed India over the recent row. Without naming any country, Maldivian president said, “We may be small, but that doesn't give you the license to bully us”.

“We aren’t in anyone’s backyard. We are an independent and sovereign state,” he added asserting that no country has the right to exert influence the domestic affairs of Maldives.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

