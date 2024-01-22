close_game
News / World News / DeSantis withdraws from GOP primary, endorses Trump for 2024

DeSantis withdraws from GOP primary, endorses Trump for 2024

PTI |
Jan 22, 2024

DeSantis withdraws from GOP primary, endorses Trump for 2024

“We’re not a country of coronations. Voters deserve a say in whether we go down the road of Trump and Biden again, or we go down a new conservative road. New Hampshire voters will have their say on Tuesday. When I’m president, I will do everything in my power to show them they made the right decision,” Haley said. Meanwhile a memo issued by the Trump Campaign said that Haley needs to drop out of the race to save herself from humiliation.

HT Image
HT Image

“Now that we are a mere 48 hours from the Primary, the tone has shifted mightily. We see it, you see it, but make no mistake, if Nikki Haley loses in New Hampshire - there are only two options,” said the memo issued by the Trump Campaign.

“Option A: Nikki Haley drops out, unites behind President Trump, and commits to defeating Joe Biden (where, in the latest Harvard-Harris poll, Trump bests Biden by double the margin a now-fictional Haley vs Biden match-up would be),” it said.

“Option B: Nikki Haley prepares to be absolutely DEMOLISHED and EMBARRASSED in her home state of South Carolina after she gets zippo votes or delegates in Nevada, because Haley entered the Nevada Primary, rather than the Nevada Caucus, where 100% of the state’s delegates are actually awarded,” it said.

Democratic National Committee’s national press secretary Sarafina Chitika said DeSantis pinned his entire campaign’s hopes on the same extreme MAGA agenda that both Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are still running on, and now he is the latest member of the GOP to fall in line behind the original MAGA brand.

“Just like Trump, DeSantis ran a campaign pledging to ban abortion nationwide, rip away access to health care, and gut Social Security and Medicare, while embracing election deniers and whitewashing January 6. Whichever candidate wins the race for the MAGA base will be left running on the same dangerous and unpopular anti-freedom agenda that voters will reject in November,” she said.

