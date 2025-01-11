‘Despicable charade, no merit’ says Donald Trump after unconditional discharge in hush money case

President-elect Donald Trump on Friday slammed the Biden-Harris administration for allegedly leading a “witch-hunt” against him stated that he would appeal his sentencing in a hush money trial where he was given an unconditional discharge despite being convicted of 34 felony counts. Donald Trump was sentenced to an unconditional discharge on Friday after being convicted of 34 felony counts(Jane Rosenberg/REUTERS)

In a post on social media platform TruthSocial, Donald Trump claimed that Democrats with the aid of the Justice department under the Biden-Harris administration had spent millions of dollars over six years to launch a “pathetic, unAmerican” witch hunt against him and had lost after he was given an unconditional discharge in his case.

He added that the charges against him were “completely baseless, illegal, and fake” and alleged that his unconditional discharge proved that there was not a legitimate case against him.

“That result alone proves that, as all Legal Scholars and Experts have said, THERE IS NO CASE, THERE WAS NEVER A CASE, and this whole Scam fully deserves to be DISMISSED,” he said.

Trump also announced his intention to appeal against the “hoax” case in his post, alleging that the process was biased, “As the American People have seen, this “case” had no crime, no damages, no proof, no facts, no Law, only a highly conflicted Judge, a star witness who is a disbarred, disgraced, serial perjurer, and criminal Election Interference.”

Dismissing the jury that convicted him, he claimed that the real jury were the people who had voted for him and given him a mandate as the 47th President of the US.

Trump's hush money trial

On Friday, Justice Juan Merchan, imposed an unconditional discharge sentence on Donald Trump after he was convicted by a jury of 34 felony counts, citing protections afforded to the presidential office. Under this sentence, Trump will not have to serve any jail time or pay any fines.

“The protections [of the presidency] are, however, a legal mandate which, pursuant to the rule of law, this court must respect and follow. However, despite the extraordinary breadth of those protections, one power they do not provide is the power to erase a jury verdict,” Merchan said while issuing his judgement.

The case, which has been ongoing since 2016 was regarding a purported $1,30,000 payment made by Trump to an adult-film star during his first presidential campaign to prevent her from going public with allegations that they had an affair a decade earlier.