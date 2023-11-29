Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Despite boycott over Russia's presence, US' Blinken to attend OSCE meeting

Reuters |
Nov 29, 2023 01:34 AM IST

US official said Antony Blinken would still attend out of solidarity with hosts North Macedonia and other members of the grouping.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend a meeting of the OSCE European security watchdog in North Macedonia this week, a U.S. official said, despite Ukraine, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania boycotting the meeting because Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov intends to take part.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L). Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R)(File)

A senior State Department official briefing reporters after NATO meetings in Brussels on Tuesday said Blinken would still attend out of solidarity with hosts North Macedonia and other members of the grouping.

Topics
ukraine antony blinken sergei lavrov russia
