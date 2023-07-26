Did Joe Biden really say he ‘ended cancer’ in White House speech? Here's the truth

A clip of President Joe Biden where he supposedly said he"ended cancer" has surfaced on social media. Joe made the statement during a speech from the White House on Tuesday, July 25. His address was regarding new efforts to urge insurance companies to increase coverage for mental health care. A clip of President Joe Biden where he supposedly said he "ended cancer" has surfaced on social media (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

Joe started his speech speaking about how the pandemic "demonstrated ... the need for a lot more help," and stressed the importance of increasing access to mental health treatment. "One of the things I'm always asked is: You know, why—why Americans have sort of lost faith for awhile on being—being able to do big things," Joe said, according to the official transcript of today's speech, Newsweek reported.

Did Joe Biden say he ended cancer?

"'If you could do anything at all, Joe, what would you do?' I said, 'I'd cure cancer,'" Joe continued. "And they looked at me like, 'Why cancer?' Because no one thinks we can. That's why. And we can. We can end cancer as we know it."

Many conservatives shared a video of the speech on social media, including Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert. Those who shared the video believed Joe said he "ended cancer as we know it." However, upon listening to it carefully, one can gather that the president seemed to slur the words "can" and "end" together during his sentence, making it sound like “ended.”

