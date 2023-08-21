Did Prince Andrew avoid an FBI probe because he is a Royal? Lawyer of Epstein's victims makes explosive claim

Prince Andrew might have officially lost the right to use his military titles or even be called “His Royal Highness” but it would appear that being part of the Firm certainly comes with benefits. Lisa Bloom, who represents several of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients, believes that Prince Andrew avoided a serious FBI investigation by virtue of being a Royal. Lisa Bloom, who represents five Epstein victims and another witness who claims she saw Andrew with his accuser Virginia Giuffre claimed a decision was made at “the highest level” not to go “him”.

She added that she was flabbergasted that Andre’s car crash interview on Newsnight wasn’t seized upon by the FBI has his claims could be “easy to disprove”. The Duke, infamously, had refused to speak to investigators who applied to the UK government to make him available for interview under an oath.

Bloom is quoted saying: “The FBI clearly decided it was not going to go after Prince Andrew. That is a decision that had to be made at the highest level. We are talking about Prince Andrew – was this a diplomatic issue? We didn’t want to strain relations with the UK? Maybe? “I do believe if this were somebody who was not a royal the investigation would’ve gone forward. They would’ve spoken to witnesses, and if they had enough evidence, they would’ve extradited him to the US to face justice.”

She claimed, in a documentary titled Secrets of Prince Andrew, that his decision to go on Newsnight after Epstein’s death was “stunningly arrogant”.

She also said that the lawsuit against Prince Andrew in 2021 by Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of rape and sexual abuse was settled out-of-court for $15million. She said: “He lost the case in a very big way, and I believe he lost because he sexually abused Virginia. “He wants to talk about everything else but doesn’t want to talk about that.”

For the uninitiated, Prince Andrew and the Epstein Scandal was an episode of BBC's Newsnight broadcast on 16, November 2019 and led to a host of negative publicity which finally saw him withdraw from a public role. Prince Andrew has kept denying allegations accusing him of misconduct.

In 2021, Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of rape and sexual abuse. The case was settled outside of court, with Andrew reportedly paying £12 million, though he did not admit any liability.

The allegations that Andrew's royal position might have influenced how the law is applied are serious and raise concerns about fairness within the British monarchy. Lisa Bloom's statements bring up important questions about ethics and are likely to add to the ongoing discussions about Prince Andrew's connections to the Epstein case.

