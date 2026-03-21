Diego Garcia, ‘out of bounds’ US-UK base targeted by Iran from 4,000 kms away: Why it's significant

Iran reportedly launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia, a joint US-UK military base in the central Indian Ocean, signalling a potential expansion of its strike capability far beyond the Middle East. Plane spotters stand at a perimeter fence to see and photograph US Air Force (USAF) B-1 Lancer bomber jets taking off from a base (AFP)

The reported strike comes amid escalating tensions following Israeli attacks on Iran’s South Pars gas field. Tehran has since intensified its retaliatory actions, including targeting energy infrastructure in Qatar, adding to pressure on global energy markets and prompting the US to recalibrate its response.

According to a Wall Street Journal report citing multiple US officials, neither missile struck the base, which lies about 4,000 km from Iran. One missile is believed to have failed mid-flight, while the other was reportedly intercepted by an SM-3 interceptor launched from a US warship.

However, at least one official said it remains unclear whether the interception was successful.

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Why is it big? Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands is one of two bases Britain has allowed the United States to use for “defensive” operations related to Iran, the other being RAF Fairford.

The reported attempt to strike the base is significant given its distance - about 4,000 kilometres from Iran, suggesting Tehran’s missile capabilities may extend well beyond its publicly stated limits, the WSJ report said.

The move could mark Iran’s first known operational use of intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs) and signal an intent to target far-flung US-linked military assets.

According to the report, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said last month that the country had capped its missile range at 2,000 kilometres.

Why Diego Garcia is crucial and 'out of bounds' for many? Diego Garcia, located in the Chagos Islands, is one of the most strategically important, and secretive, military installations operated jointly by the United States and the United Kingdom.

It has long served as a hub for American military operations, including campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq, and currently hosts bombers and other critical assets, according to an Al Jazeera report.

The island is administered from London but sits at the centre of a long-running territorial dispute between the UK and Mauritius. Under an agreement tied to Mauritius’ independence from Britain in 1968, the country abandoned its claim to sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago. In return, Mauritius agreed to allow the US base on Diego Garcia to continue operating for 99 years - a term that is renewable.

A more recent agreement between the UK and Mauritius has reaffirmed that the US can retain the military facility it has used for more than five decades.

For most civilians, however, Diego Garcia remains strictly out of bounds. The base is described as a highly restricted zone, long shrouded in secrecy and speculation. There are no commercial flights to the island, and maritime access is tightly controlled. Permits are generally granted only for the outer islands of the archipelago or for safe passage through surrounding waters.

Adding to its isolation, Diego Garcia lies about 1,000 miles (1,600 km) from the nearest landmass, placing it among the most remote islands in the world.

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What is the strategic importance of Diego Garcia? The island’s remote location has also played a role in its use beyond conventional military operations. Following Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution, Diego Garcia underwent a major expansion, becoming one of the most significantly developed US military sites since the Vietnam War, the Al Jazeera report added.

Its strategic importance surged again after the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States. Within weeks, the base expanded further, with an additional 2,000 Air Force personnel deployed there.

During the subsequent “war on terror”, Diego Garcia was linked to the CIA’s “extraordinary rendition program”, under which detainees were captured, transferred across countries, and interrogated in secret facilities without legal oversight.

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UK-US base with a ‘secretive’ history For years, both US and UK officials denied that the island had been used in this way.

However, in 2007, Dick Marty, a former Swiss prosecutor appointed by the Council of Europe, said he had “received concurring confirmations that United States agencies have used the island territory of Diego Garcia in the ‘processing’ of high-value detainees”.

Around the same time, UN special rapporteur on torture Manfred Nowak said he had obtained evidence that the island was used for the “detention” of “terror” suspects.

A subsequent investigation by the US Senate into the rendition programme found that it had been carried out with London’s “full co-operation”. Reports also noted that UK diplomats held multiple meetings with Senate members in an effort to prevent disclosure of Britain’s role.

The UK Foreign Office later said documents related to the matter had been lost due to “water damage”.

If Iran did attempt to target the base, it would signal not just escalation, but a shift in the geographical scope of confrontation- extending far beyond the Middle East into the wider Indian Ocean region.