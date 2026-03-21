Iran fires missiles at joint US-UK base Diego Garcia in Indian Ocean, signaling longer missile reach: Report

Iran reportedly fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia, a joint US-UK military base in the middle of the Indian Ocea, indicating that it has missiles with longer range than earlier thought. Military ground personnel work on Joint Direct Attack Munitions (L) (JDAM) next to a US Air Force (USAF) B-1 Lancer bomber on the tarmac at a base (AFP)

If confirmed, this would mark Iran’s first operational use of IRBMs and a significant attempt to target areas far beyond the Middle East and threaten US interests.

Neither of the missiles hit the base which is 4,000 kilometers away from Iranian territory, Wall Street Journal reported, citing multiple US officials. Track latest in Iran-US war here

One of the missiles failed in flight, and the other was intercepted by a SM-3 interceptor fired from a US warship, according to two of the people cited by WSJ. It couldn't be determined if an interception was made, according to one of the officials.

Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands is one of two bases Britain is allowing the United States to use for "defensive" operations in Iran. The other one is Fairfort.

American forces have stationed bombers and other equipment at the base, which has been key for several Asia operations, including the US bombing campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Iran has intensified its retaliatory strikes against the US-Israeli attacks, which started on February 28, this week since Israel bombed its massive South Pars offshore natural gas field. Iran retaliated to the South Pars attack by targetting world's largest LNG plant in Qatar, compelling US President Donald Trump to dial down.

Iran warns of targeting tourist sites The drone and missile exchange that started with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 has also kept shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a fifth of the world’s oil and other critical goods are transported, virtually suspended.

Three weeks into an escalating war in the Middle East, Iran on Friday threatened to expand its retaliatory attacks to include recreational and tourist sites worldwide, as the US announced it was sending more warships and Marines to the region.

Iran’s top military spokesperson, Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, warned that “parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations” worldwide will not be safe for the country's enemies, reported Associated Press. The threat renewed concerns that Tehran may revert to using militant attacks beyond the Middle East as a pressure tactic.

Meanwhile, Gen. Ali Mohammad Naini, a spokesperson for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, was quoted by a state-run newspaper Friday as saying Iran continues to manufacture missiles despite Israel’s claim that it destroyed Iran’s production capabilities. Iranian state television later said Naini was killed in an airstrike, in the fourth major blow to Iran's leadership and military this week.

Earlier this week, US-Israeli strikes killed Iranian security chief Ali Larijani, Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani and inte