'Diplomacy squandered': UN Chief condemns US-Iran-Israel conflict at UNSC; avoids 'confirming' Khamenei death
The surprise attack on Iran comes a day after officials from Washington and Tehran concluded their third round of nuclear talks in Geneva.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the ongoing strikes between the United States, Iran and Israel during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.
International world order once again saw itself crumble after the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on Saturday, triggering retaliatory strikes from Iran, which has now brought the Middle East to a standstill and on the brink of yet another war. Track LIVE updates on the US-Iran conflict here
Calling the attacks a "grave threat to international peace and security," the UN chief avoided addressing the reports regarding the death of Iranian Supreme Leader - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
‘Opportunity of diplomacy squandered’
Addressing the emergency UNSC meeting, the UN chief stated that preparations had been made for set of talks in Vienna, Austria between the US and Iran. He added that due to the surprise attacks, this opportunity for diplomacy now stands "squandered".
The Portuguese leader also flagged his concerns for a greater conflict in the Middle East, where the war in Gaza, and a 12-day war between Iran and Israel war already escalated tensions in the region.
"I call for de-escalation and an immediate cessation of hostilities. The alternative is a potential wider conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability," said Guterres.
"I strongly urge all parties to return immediately to the negotiating table, notably on the Iran nuclear programme," he added further.
Calling on member states due uphold their obligations under international law and the UN Charter, Guterres called on countries to "act, responsibly and together, to pull the region, and our world, back from the brink."
UN Chief avoids confirming Khamenei's death
During his address, Guterres cited several reported regarding the death tolls in Iran, Israel, the UAE and other Gulf Nations.
However, the UN chief did not confirm nor deny the reports regarding the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Satellite images on the Supreme Leader's damaged house were released hours after the US and Israel attacked Iran.
After much speculation, US President Donald Trump confirmed in a Truth Social post that the Iranian Supreme Leader had been killed.
Despite this statement from Trump, Iranian media has reported that the Ayatollah is alive and an official confirmation from the government of Iran is awaited regarding Khamenei's alleged death.
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi was also quoted telling US-based NBC News that Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian were alive “as far as I know.”
