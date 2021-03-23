Home / World News / 'Disappointed': WTO chief Okonjo-Iweala on EU vaccine export restrictions
world news

'Disappointed': WTO chief Okonjo-Iweala on EU vaccine export restrictions

Under the scheme, companies must get authorisation before exporting Covid-19 shots and may have export requests denied if they do not respect their supply commitments with the EU.
Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:24 PM IST
WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks during an interview.(REUTERS / File)

The director-general of the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday she was disappointed in the European Union's export authorisation scheme for Covid-19 vaccines, saying that she was talking to the bloc about this measure.

The European Commission said on March 11 it had extended the mechanism, set up at the end of January as a reaction to vaccine makers' announcements of delays in deliveries to the EU, to the end of June.

"While we understand the politics of what they are doing - I have said openly I am disappointed, particularly in the fact that they extended it from March," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said at a WTO online event, saying export restrictions must be temporary.

"I am actively talking to them about how we can make sure this restriction can be dealt with," she added.

Under the scheme, companies must get an authorisation before exporting Covid-19 shots, and may have export requests denied if they do not respect their supply commitments with the EU.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India abstains from UNHRC vote on Sri Lanka’s human rights record

Prince Harry joins coaching startup in San Francisco as chief impact officer

New York: 1 resident dead, 1 firefighter missing in nursing home blaze

‘Truly worrying trends’: WHO chief on rising Covid-19 cases and deaths

Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala has made fighting the pandemic a priority since taking up the organisation's top job on March 1. Asked about her position on stalled WTO talks on an intellectual property waiver for Covid-19 drugs proposed by India and South Africa, she said she was not opposed to it.

However, she said that it was important to also seek to boost manufacturing through other routes because the talks were "taking some time".

"What I have proposed is a third way because people are dying," she said, adding that this included lowering export barriers and using existing capacity to increase output.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 world trade organization
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP