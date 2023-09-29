'Discord is down': Social media reactions and solutions to the ‘crisis’

Discord, an app that allows communication over video, voice or text has had problems with the servers today. The app boasts about 220 million users alone in the U.S. and has people facing log-in issues with its web and desktop versions while its mobile app is working fine.

The internet has been in a frenzy as Discord servers are currently down.

It is suggested that users are seeing a ‘Sorry, you have been blocked’ pop-up on their screens. Even DownDetector shows the status of the app to be down, due to server connection problems.

App users have taken to social media to react to the crisis with memes and posts. Here are some of the most fun ones:

“what's wrong with Discord, is everyone experiencing this #Discord,” wrote a user on X.

Another user has been checking Twitter for updates on the app continuously, writing, “Checking Twitter to see if everyone elses #discord is completely blocked.”

They later made another post to check again. “Checking twitter for the second time to see if #discord is blocked again.”

A user was actually upset at mobile users being able to use the app. They took to X to express their disapproval:

"Mobile users on Discord: 😁

PC users on Discord: 😨

This isn't just a me problem. I've had all my friends say they all get this on their computers. #Discord."

Due to the pop-up being shown on the app, many were actually scared that they had been blocked by the app for some reason.

“yo tf it this? Am I IP banned for nothing? LMFAO”

Some came up with solutions too.

"For anyone who had Discord issues as a result of the Cloudflair outage. If you still see the blocked error press "Ctrl + R" with the discord client open and it should get you back in #discord"

Solutions

Discord has acknowledged the outage issue and has assured that it will be solved soon.

Use Discord on your mobile phones

The best solution for the situation right now is to use the Discord app on your mobile phones since it seems to be working smoothly on them.

Uninstall & Reinstall

Uninstall the app on your devices for a moment and reinstall it immediately after.

Your brand new Discord should be running as before now.

Restart the app

An easy way to fix this is to restart Discord. If a simple exit restart doesn't work, you can double it by ending all activities in Task Manager.

Press Ctrl + Alt + Del and open Task Manager

2. Look for any running Discord tasks

3. Right-click on them and select End task

When you re-open Discord it'll be back to normal.