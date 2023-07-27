Dismembered remains of crypto millionaire influencer Fernando Perez Algaba, 41, found in a suitcase

On Sunday, a group of children found a red suitcase while playingby a stream in Ingeniero Budge, Buenos Aires, as reported by Jam Press. In a shocking turn of events, the suitcase was filled with human remains.

Dismembered remains of crypto millionaire Fernando Perez Algaba, 41, found in a suitcase(New York Post)

When the children’s parents notified the Buenos Aires police, an investigation was launched. The body parts in the suitcase were identified as the victim’s legs and forearm while another whole arm was found in the stream.

El Pais reported that the authorities discovered the missing head and torso on Wednesday.

The body parts were reportedly cleanly amputated. It is likely that the dismemberment was executed by a professional.

The autopsy revealed that the victim was shot thrice before getting chopped up and stuffed in a suitcase.

Based on the fingerprints and tattoos, the police identified the body parts as belonging to Fernando Perez Algaba. Algaba had been reported missing since last Tuesday.

Who is Fernando Perez Algaba?

Fernando Perez Algaba, nicknamed Lechuga (lettuce) by his friends, was an entrepreneur. He began working at the age of 14 as a pizza delivery man. “I started with a bicycle and a box and I started selling sandwiches,” said Algaba.

From there, Algaba moved on to repairing and reselling vehicles. He eventually accumulated millions by renting luxury vehicles and selling cryptocurrency. He amassed a following of around 900,000 followers on Instagram and frequently advertised his business on the platform.

The influencer was settled in Barcelona, Spain, at the time but was reportedly staying in Argentina for a week prior to his alleged murder. He was supposed to return the keys to his rented apartment on July 19. But according to testimony by the property owner, he failed to show up or answer the phone. Following this he was reported missing.

In 2019, Algaba’s company “Motors Lettuce SRL” began bouncing checks. As a result, the entrepreneur had allegedly racked up “irrecoverable” debts with the Argentine tax agency.

As per a report by La Nacion, Algaba left a note on his phone claiming that he’d lost a lot of money by investing in crypto. He was also involved with the Barra Brava, a violent gang that demanded a $40,000 loan from Algaba.

“If something happens to me, everyone is already warned,” he wrote in a message.

