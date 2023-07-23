Home / World News / Fitness trainer dies after 210 kg weight falls on his neck in Indonesia's Bali

Fitness trainer dies after 210 kg weight falls on his neck in Indonesia's Bali

ANI |
Jul 23, 2023 07:50 AM IST

Justyn Vicky's spotter seems to lose his balance and can be seen falling backwards with him during the incident.

A 33-year-old Indonesian fitness influencer, Justyn Vicky died after a barbell he was trying to lift broke his neck. He was working out at a gym in Indonesia's Bali when the accident happened on July 15, Channel News Asia reported.

Justyn Vicky was trying to lift 210 kilograms weight(Instagram/ @justynvickybali_island)
In a viral video on social media, Justyn Vicky can be seen at the Paradise Bali gym trying a squat press with the barbell on his shoulders. He seems unable to stand upright after going into the squat, according to Channel News Asia reported.

As he tries to hold the weight, he fell back into a sitting position as the barbell dropped on the back of his neck. Justyn Vicky's spotter seems to lose his balance and can be seen falling backwards with him during the incident. Spotter is someone who provides assistance and support during weightlifting.

Justyn Vicky was trying to lift 210 kilograms weight, Channel News Asia reported citing the reports.

Due to the accident, he was left with "a broken neck and critical compression of vital nerves connecting to his heart and lungs," Channel News Asia reported citing a UK-based newspaper.

Justyn Vicky was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, he died shortly after undergoing an emergency operation, Channel News Asia reported.

Since his death, tributes have poured in for Justyn Vicky. The Paradise Bali, the gym where he worked, in an Instagram post, called Vicky a "beacon of inspiration, motivation and unwavering support," according to Channel News Asia reported.

The Paradise Bali in a post on Instagram said, “Justyn was more than just a fitness expert; he was a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support.”

