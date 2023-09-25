Dispute over dog sale turns deadly as 3-year-old child, 2 adults are shot dead at Florida apartment

A dispute over dog sale turned deadly as a three-year-old child and two adults were fatally shot ata Florida apartment complex Saturday night, September 23. The three deceased people were among five who travelled to the luxury apartment complex around 10 pm to meet some people about dog sale, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief JD Stronko said. The incident took place at the JTB Apartment Complex, which is described as “the newest luxury apartments in Jacksonville” on its website. The three deceased people were among five who travelled to the luxury apartment complex around 10 pm to meet some people about dog sale, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief JD Stronko said (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

What happened at the apartment in Florida?

Gunfire erupted after an argument ensued in the breezeway between two buildings, Stronko confirmed in a press conference. A fourth victim was wounded in the incident. All the victims have yet to be identified. It is unclear whether the people went to the apartment to buy or sell the canine.

"For reasons that are unknown to us at this time, a dispute ensued in a breezeway between two of the apartment buildings, resulting in four of the five individuals being shot,"Stronko told reporters.

“We have just as many questions regarding this incident as you do right now,” he said. He added that survivors and witnesses were being interviewed.

‘It was five or six gunshots, and I heard screaming’

Recalling the moment she heard the shooting, an apartment resident named Rachel told WJXT, “I was laying in bed and heard the pop, pop, pop. It was five or six gunshots, and I heard screaming.

“I was petrified for them. I really don’t expect this to happen. You hear about gunshots, especially around Jacksonville but you don’t assume it’s going to happen in your backyard, especially in a safe neighborhoo,” she added.

Due to certain rights that the state law gives the victims, the relationship between the victims has not been revealed. It is unclear where they lived.