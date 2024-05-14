 ‘Do not believe genocide occurring in Gaza but…’:US amid Israel-Hamas war | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Do not believe genocide occurring in Gaza but…’:US amid Israel-Hamas war

AFP |
May 14, 2024 03:23 AM IST

Amid ceasefire talks, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan insisted that the responsibility for peace lay with Hamas.

The United States does not believe that genocide is occurring in Gaza but Israel must do more to protect Palestinian civilians, President Joe Biden's top national security official said Monday.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. (AP Photo)
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. (AP Photo)

As ceasefire talks stall and Israel continued striking the southern city of Rafah, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan insisted that the responsibility for peace lay with militant group Hamas.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"We believe Israel can and must do more to ensure the protection and wellbeing of innocent civilians. We do not believe what is happening in Gaza is a genocide," Sullivan told a briefing.

The US was "using the internationally accepted term for genocide, which includes a focus on intent" to reach this assessment, Sullivan added.

Biden wanted to see Hamas defeated but realized that Palestinian civilians were in "hell", Sullivan said.

Sullivan said he was coming to the White House podium to "take a step back" and set out the Biden administration's position on the conflict, amid criticism from both ends of the US political spectrum.

Biden has come under fire from Republicans for halting some weapons shipments to press his demands that Israel hold off a Rafah offensive, while there have been protests at US universities against his support for Israel.

The US president believed any Rafah operation "has got to be connected to a strategic endgame that also answered the question, 'what comes next?'" Sullivan added.

This would avoid Israel “getting mired in a counterinsurgency campaign that never ends, and ultimately saps Israel's strength and vitality.”

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / ‘Do not believe genocide occurring in Gaza but…’:US amid Israel-Hamas war

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On