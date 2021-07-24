Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Do not set new global climate benchmarks, says Yadav at G20 meet

In a session on ‘Paris Aligned Financial Flow’ at the ongoing G20 summit, India made an intervention stating that “the momentum of climate action can only be accelerated when there is enough support through means of implementation including finance and technology.”
By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The United Nations is pushing for a global coalition committed to net zero emissions by 2050.(Sonu Mehta/HT Archive)

Union environment minister, Bhupender Yadav, said the world “should not be shifting goalposts and setting new benchmarks for global climate ambition” at the G20 Energy and Climate joint ministerial on Friday, referring to diplomatic pressure to announce a net zero emissions target by mid-century.

In a session on ‘Paris Aligned Financial Flow’ at the ongoing G20 summit, India made an intervention stating that “the momentum of climate action can only be accelerated when there is enough support through means of implementation including finance and technology.” “We should not be shifting goalposts and setting new benchmarks for global climate ambition,” Yadav said at the summit according to a statement issued by the environment ministry on Friday.

The United Nations is pushing for a global coalition committed to net zero emissions by 2050 which will cover all countries, Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary General had said in April ahead of Virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate convened by the US.

