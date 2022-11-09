Home / World News / Do voters want Joe Biden to run for president again? Exit poll says ‘not really’

Do voters want Joe Biden to run for president again? Exit poll says ‘not really’

world news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:43 PM IST

Joe Biden: More than two-thirds of voters for House candidates don’t want president Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024.

Joe Biden: US President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally.(AFP)
Joe Biden: US President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

US president Joe Biden is not having the best time as midterm election results come in. But another worry for the president could be that voters do not want him to run for reelection in 2024.

More than two-thirds of voters for House candidates don’t want president Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024, according to the early results of the national exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research.

More than 7 in 10 independent voters and roughly 9 in 10 Republican voters said they don’t want Biden to be in the 2024 presidential campaign. Fewer than 6 in 10 Democratic voters thought he should run.

Read more: 'Bloodbath!!!': Donald Trump's son tweets as Republicans surge in midterm polls

Just under 6 in 10 independent voters have an unfavorable view of Biden, and about the same share disapprove of the job he’s doing as president.

Only 1 in 10 Democratic voters have an unfavorable view of the president and slightly more disapprove of his job performance.

More than 9 in 10 GOP voters have an unfavorable view of Biden and disapprove of the job he’s doing.

When it comes to former president Donald Trump, two-thirds of independent voters and more than 9 in 10 Democratic voters have an unfavorable view of him. Just over three-quarters of GOP voters have a favorable view.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
joe biden us election
joe biden us election

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out