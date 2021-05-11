Home / World News / Dogecoin spikes after Elon Musk asks whether Tesla should accept it
world news

Dogecoin spikes after Elon Musk asks whether Tesla should accept it

Musk, who’s been a vocal supporter of the Shiba Inu-themed token, posted a survey on Twitter asking “Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?” Within about thirty minutes, the survey had 750,000 respondents.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 06:28 PM IST
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk(Reuters)

Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency started as a joke, jumped on Tuesday after billionaire Elon Musk tweeted about whether Tesla Inc. should accept it for payments.

Musk, who’s been a vocal supporter of the Shiba Inu-themed token, posted a survey on Twitter asking “Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?” Within about thirty minutes, the survey had 750,000 respondents.

The token jumped from around 46 cents to as high as 54 cents after Musk’s tweet, according to Coinmarketcap.com

The fourth-largest cryptocurrency has proved famously volatile after the Tesla CEO appeared on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend and jokingly called Dogecoin “a hustle.” Its market capitalization has fallen from as high as $95 billion to $67 billion currently.

SpaceX, Musk’s commercial rocket firm, will embark on a Moon voyage in 2022 carrying a mini-satellite from Geometric Energy Corp. that’s been paid for entirely in Dogecoin.

And it wouldn’t be Tesla’s first foray into cryptocurrencies. The company announced in March that it would accept Bitcoin as payment for its electric cars, a month after disclosing a $1.5 billion investment in the largest virtual token.

Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency started as a joke, jumped on Tuesday after billionaire Elon Musk tweeted about whether Tesla Inc. should accept it for payments.

Musk, who’s been a vocal supporter of the Shiba Inu-themed token, posted a survey on Twitter asking “Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?” Within about thirty minutes, the survey had 750,000 respondents.

The token jumped from around 46 cents to as high as 54 cents after Musk’s tweet, according to Coinmarketcap.com

The fourth-largest cryptocurrency has proved famously volatile after the Tesla CEO appeared on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend and jokingly called Dogecoin “a hustle.” Its market capitalization has fallen from as high as $95 billion to $67 billion currently.

SpaceX, Musk’s commercial rocket firm, will embark on a Moon voyage in 2022 carrying a mini-satellite from Geometric Energy Corp. that’s been paid for entirely in Dogecoin.

And it wouldn’t be Tesla’s first foray into cryptocurrencies. The company announced in March that it would accept Bitcoin as payment for its electric cars, a month after disclosing a $1.5 billion investment in the largest virtual token.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP