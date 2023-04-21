Rishi Sunak’s Deputy Raab's angry resignation letter: ‘Dear Prime Minister…’

In a blow to British PM Rishi Sunak, his close aide and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned amid allegations that he bullied staff members. The allegations are from the time Dominic Raab was working as a cabinet minister across different UK government departments.

Dominic Raab: Britain's Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab leaves Number 10 Downing Street.(AFP)

In his resignation letter posted on Twitter, Dominic Raab said that the report into his conduct had upheld two claims against him and both are “flawed”. He claimed that the report sets a dangerous precedent of a low threshold for bullying.

"Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government," he said.

"In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government – and ultimately the British people," he added.

Dominic Raab's resignation comes after months-long investigation into his behaviour. Evidence was heard from multiple government officials about the complaints of bullying at three different departments and Dominic Raab had requested the investigation in November following formal complaints.

Dominic Raab asserted that the report had concluded that he had not once sworn, shouted or physically intimidated anyone.

