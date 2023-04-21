Home / World News / Why did British Deputy Prime Minister apologise in his resignation letter?

Why did British Deputy Prime Minister apologise in his resignation letter?

Reuters |
Apr 21, 2023 03:12 PM IST

Let's find out the reason for the UK Deputy PM's sudden resignation.

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday following an independent investigation into claims that he bullied colleagues, in the latest scandal to force out one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's top ministers.

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.(AP)
British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.(AP)

Also read: UK PM Rishi Sunak reviews charges against top deputy for 'bullying' civil servants

WHAT DID RAAB SAY IN HIS RESIGNATION LETTER?

Raab said the inquiry had dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against him.

He also said it had concluded he had not once "sworn or shouted at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone, nor intentionally sought to belittle anyone."

He gave an apology: "I am genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt, as a result of the pace, standards and challenge that I brought to the Ministry of Justice."

WHEN DID THE INQUIRY BEGIN?

Raab requested the investigation in November into two formal complaints about his behaviour. A month later it was widened to include five further formal complaints.

He said at the time he had been notified of complaints from when he was foreign minister and justice minister.

Raab had said he was confident he had behaved professionally throughout. Sunak initially defended his deputy when the allegations surfaced, saying he did not recognise allegations that Raab had bullied staff.

The report has not been published yet, and there has been no comment from Sunak.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
report inquiry prime minister resignation foreign minister offence stress professional staff apology rishi sunak ministry of justice dominic raab justice minister scandal + 13 more
report inquiry prime minister resignation foreign minister offence stress professional staff apology rishi sunak ministry of justice dominic raab justice minister scandal + 12 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out